Italy's President Assures Zelensky Of Continued Support For Ukraine

Italian President Sergio Mattarella assured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Italy's unwavering commitment to fully support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

As reported by ANSA and relayed by Ukrinform, Mattarella emphasized this during their meeting on Friday at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

"I confirm Italy's determination to maintain a full, unaltered and constant support for Ukraine, against the aggression of the Russian Federation," the Italian president stated.

He noted that this commitment stems from the friendship between Ukraine and Italy, respect for international norms, and the goal of ensuring the security of entire Europe.

"We do it in for the friendship that connects Ukraine and Italy, we do it for the respect of the international community's rules, against the pretence to impose with weapons the will to another country, to another State. We do it for the security of the entire Europe," said Mattarella.

Earlier that day, President Zelensky met with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, marking the start of his visit to Italy. On January 9, Zelensky had also held discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems.