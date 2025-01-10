Trump Recognizes González As Venezuela’S President-Elect
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. president, has taken a clear stance on Venezuela's Political situation. He recognized Edmundo González as the "president-elect" of Venezuela.
Trump shared this view on Truth Social, his preferred social media platform. Trump's statement comes amid ongoing turmoil in Venezuela. He referred to the current government as a "regime," signaling his opposition to Nicolás Maduro's leadership.
The Republican leader praised Venezuelan democracy activist María Corina Machado and González. trump highlighted the peaceful protests in Venezuela.
He noted that hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating against the current government. The former U.S. president emphasized the importance of protecting these "freedom fighters."
The Venezuelan-American community in the United States strongly supports a free Venezuela, according to Trump. He stressed that this community overwhelmingly backs the opposition's efforts. Trump called for the safety of those involved in the protests.
María Corina Machado led a mobilization on the same day as Trump's statement. She emerged after 133 days in hiding, avoiding arrest by armed forces. Machado had previously called for protests to recognize the presidential election results.
Confusion arose when reports suggested Machado had been detained. However, she later confirmed her safety. The election results have been entrusted to Panama for safekeeping. This move aims to protect the integrity of the vote count.
Several countries have severed diplomatic ties with Maduro's government. They view recent events as a constraint on democracy. The United States and European Union members are among those taking this stance.
Trump's recognition of González aligns with his administration's previous approach to Venezuela. It suggests continued U.S. support for the opposition in the South American nation. The situation remains tense as Venezuela grapples with political uncertainty.
