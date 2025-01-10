New Tram Routes Proposed For Baku To Enhance Urban Mobility
1/10/2025 6:10:00 AM
In a move to improve urban mobility in Baku, the areas where
tram lines would be most effective have been identified.
"Transportation Initiatives in 2024 and Plans for 2025," Rahman
Humbatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport,
outlined the potential tram routes that could significantly benefit
the city.
"We have examined locations in the capital where the
construction of tram lines could be beneficial. One potential route
for the tram would be from the Mehdiabad settlement towards Azadliq
Avenue, passing through Binaqadi and reaching the '28 May' metro
station," said Humbatov.
Additionally, Humbatov mentioned that with new residential areas
being established in the "Seabreeze" direction, a tram line in this
area could also prove to be effective.
