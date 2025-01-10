New Tram Routes Proposed For Baku To Enhance Urban Mobility

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a move to improve urban mobility in Baku, the areas where tram lines would be most effective have been identified. Azernews During a press discussing "Transportation Initiatives in 2024 and Plans for 2025," Rahman Humbatov, Deputy of Digital Development and Transport, outlined the potential tram routes that could significantly benefit the city.

"We have examined locations in the capital where the construction of tram lines could be beneficial. One potential route for the tram would be from the Mehdiabad settlement towards Azadliq Avenue, passing through Binaqadi and reaching the '28 May' metro station," said Humbatov.

Additionally, Humbatov mentioned that with new residential areas being established in the "Seabreeze" direction, a tram line in this area could also prove to be effective.