عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Tram Routes Proposed For Baku To Enhance Urban Mobility

New Tram Routes Proposed For Baku To Enhance Urban Mobility


1/10/2025 6:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a move to improve urban mobility in Baku, the areas where tram lines would be most effective have been identified. Azernews During a press conference discussing "Transportation Initiatives in 2024 and Plans for 2025," Rahman Humbatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, outlined the potential tram routes that could significantly benefit the city.

"We have examined locations in the capital where the construction of tram lines could be beneficial. One potential route for the tram would be from the Mehdiabad settlement towards Azadliq Avenue, passing through Binaqadi and reaching the '28 May' metro station," said Humbatov.

Additionally, Humbatov mentioned that with new residential areas being established in the "Seabreeze" direction, a tram line in this area could also prove to be effective.

MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109076099


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search