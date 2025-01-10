Poland's EU Presidency To Focus On Holding Russia Accountable For Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's presidency of the EU Council aims to devote significant attention to ensuring accountability for crimes committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This issue will be a key focus of an informal meeting of EU justice ministers set to take place in Warsaw on January 31.

Poland's of Justice and Prosecutor General, Adam Bodnar, emphasized this in an interview with Ukrinform .

"For me, in the context of the presidency, the most important goal is to strengthen and elevate the issue of accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine to the EU level," Bodnar stressed.

He noted that the issue has already been raised multiple times within the EU, particularly in the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council.

"It is crucial to build broad European support for various forms of accountability and to strengthen the institutions that address these issues daily," the minister stated.

Bodnar highlighted that representatives of Eurojust - the EU agency that coordinates judicial and prosecutorial activities - play an active role in these discussions, alongside a dedicated task force investigating the crime of aggression. Additionally, a joint investigative team, including Polish prosecutors, is actively probing war crimes committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"This effort must continue and be strengthened," the Polish Prosecutor General emphasized.

Bodnar also pointed out that significant decisions are expected regarding the establishment of a Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. While this tribunal is anticipated to be formed under the Council of Europe, he stressed the importance of EU countries' support in this context. According to Bodnar, this issue is not only vital for Poland or the Baltic states but also for many other EU member states.

"I would like to continue this discussion. The upcoming informal meeting of EU justice ministers in Warsaw on January 31 provides an excellent opportunity," he added.

In the broader context of ensuring Russia's accountability, Bodnar underscored the importance of implementing a Register of Damages for Ukraine and moving forward with the next phase - the creation of a Crimes Commission.

"This is also a process Poland should strengthen, and here the Ministry of Justice is closely collaborating with the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which oversees the entire process," Bodnar explained.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Poland assumed the six-month presidency of the EU Council on January 1.

Warsaw hopes to advance discussions on Ukraine's EU accession during its presidency, aiming to open the "first cluster" (core issues) of negotiation chapters in the first half of this year. Poland also seeks to intensify sanctions against Russia to make them "painful for the aggressor."

Ukraine, alongside Poland and Denmark's EU presidencies, has devised a roadmap to open negotiation chapters for EU membership in the first and second halves of 2025.