He Knows The Evolution Of My Game: Djokovic Hails 'Meticulous And Dedicated' Coach Murray Ahead Of Aus Open

Melbourne, Jan 10 (IANS) The 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic hopes that his partnership with long-time rival-turned-coach Andy Murray brings more than just enjoyment in his pursuit of the 11th Australian Open title.

In November last year, the Serbian, who was previously guided by Grand Slam champions Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, announced that three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who was just retired from the professional tennis, will be his coach.

After spending eight days working together during the pre-season and much of this week in Melbourne, Murray will be sitting in Djokovic's coaching box for the first time in an official match when the 24-time Grand Slam winner meets 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy in his opener on Januray 12.

He gives me motivation and inspires me to be spending time on the court. There's a lot of communication about every shot in the game, my game, tactics, mental approach, communication on the court during matches, practice sessions. He's very meticulous, a very dedicated professional. So far I've been enjoying this collaboration," Djokovic told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

“I must say at the beginning it was a bit of a strange feeling to be able to share the insights with him, not just about the game but about how I feel, about life in general. Not in a negative way, but just in a way I have never done with him because he was always one of my greatest rivals.

“We were always kind of hiding things from each other. Now all cards are open on the table. That's what he demands," he said.

Djokovic concluded his 2024 season at the ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai, where he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final. Last year marked the first time since an injury-hit 2017 season that Djokovic didn't win a single major in a season. But he took a hugely significant win with his long sought-after Olympic gold in Paris by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a two-tiebreak final on the clay.

The 37-year-old began 2025 in Brisbane and, although he fell to a straight-sets defeat to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals, Djokovic will look to bounce back at his most fruitful destination on Tour.

"Andy really has inspired myself and a lot of people around the world. I think that his unique perspective on my game is the fact that he has played me for 25 years. He knows the evolution of my game, I guess the weaknesses and strengths of my game.

"He also knows the game, the tennis game, of the biggest players in the world right now because he has just recently retired as a player. I guess he's up to speed with what's happening on the tour," he added.

The Serb's opening round opponent Basavareddy, like Djokovic in 2005 making his Grand Slam debut, and the 10-time winner is keen to avoid the fate of 12 months ago, when another teen making his Slam debut, Dino Prizmic, pushed him beyond the four-hour mark in the first round at a major for the first time.

“I'm sure that he is going to be really pumped to make a statement,” Djokovic said of Basavareddy.“I have to approach that match very seriously, like any other, and do my best to get a win. Also in the process, enjoy the nice moment of sharing the court with him."

Djokovic is bidding to clinch a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title - a triumph in Melbourne would also secure his status as the third man to reach 100 tour-level titles (Jimmy Connors 109, Roger Federer 103).