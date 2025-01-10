Emotional AI Market Research Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Focus On Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Customer Services, Gaming, And Healthcare



In the healthcare industry, emotional AI solutions can act as an impartial tool to detect multiple disorders like anxiety, depression, and bipolar diseases. It also has the capability to detect autism spectrum disorder, a disease related to the development of the brain.

Growing demand for autonomous vehicles

Emotional AI is sure to play an important role in the automotive industry. In the industry, it can be embedded in completely autonomous vehicles to achieve the complete safety and security of the driver and passenger. In autonomous vehicles, emotional AI can detect the emotional stress and discomfort of the driver and passenger and can overtake the operation on its own.

The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles in the global market is sure to propel the global demand for emotional AI. Tesla, the US-based automotive manufacturer, is one of the global leaders in offering autonomous vehicles to the global population. According to the company, the demand for their Model 3 and Model Y, one of the best-performing autonomous vehicles, has increased in the past few years. According to the annual report published by the company, the total delivery of its Model 3 and Y vehicles was about 1.247 million in 2022, which increased to about 1.739 million in 2023

Emotional AI market Geographical outlooks

The United States in North America is expected to hold significant shares of the Emotional AI market.

The United States market for emotional AI is expected to grow significantly in the projected period owing to the strong adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among various end-users such as healthcare, media, retail, and finance, among others. This technology can also be used for content personalization, employee well-being, and customer engagement.

Moreover, the rising trend for automation, coupled with the high penetration of companies in the country is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, rising product launches in the emotional AI market in the United States are one of the major reasons for market growth in the projected period

According to Goldman Sachs, the investment in artificial intelligence is expected to propel in the projected period, owing to the increasing attention on generative AI. Additionally, as per the company estimates AI investment is expected to be at its peak and reach 2.5% to 4% of the GDP, and for the United States it is expected to be at 1.5% to 2%, due to the presence of large players like Microsoft, and Google among others.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs, one of the leading investment banking, investment management, and securities firms forecasted that the world's AI investment will be US$132.12 billion in 2024 with the United States and China being the largest contributor. It is expected the United States will invest US$68.14 billion in artificial intelligence in 2024, and China is expected to invest US$24.66 billion in the same year.

