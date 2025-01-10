Police Closing In On Masterminds Behind Illegal Border Crossing Schemes For Draft Dodgers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A massive police raid is in progress across the country as part of an active inquiry into the schemes of trafficking military draft dodgers across the border.

The National Police is conducting extensive operations across Ukraine to uncover illegal human trafficking channels for draft evaders.

That's according to the National Police report posted on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.

More than 600 simultaneous searches are being conducted by operatives from the Department of Strategic Investigations and National Police detectives, which is the first stage of a special operation to block human trafficking channels for illegally transporting draft-age men out of Ukraine, law enforcement officials emphasized.

The police are now targeting organizers and members of groups guiding“clients” across the border beyond checkpoints.

According to available data, the culprits used these routes to help at least hundreds of conscripts cross out.

The raids are in progress across the country.

More details of the special operation will be made available after the raids are completed, the National Police added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four members of an organized group who trafficked 37 conscripts out of the country will face trial in Rivne region.