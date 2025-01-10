Rare Indian Pangolin Rescued Near Loc In J & K's Rajouri
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- The Indian army and the Wildlife Protection Department rescued an Indian Pangolin, a critically endangered species, from a forest near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.
The Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is categorised as critically endangered in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
It is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market (animal trafficking) due to its hard body scales, which are considered very precious, they said.
The rescue operation was carried out in the Sunderbani area near the LoC on Thursday, officials added.
“This rescue operation is a significant milestone for Rajouri and a valuable addition to the biodiversity of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. We appreciate the support of the Indian Army in this endeavor,” said Amit Sharma, Wildlife Warden of the Rajouri-Poonch range.
The rescue highlights the Wildlife Protection Department's commitment to safeguarding endangered species and preserving the region's rich biodiversity, he added.
