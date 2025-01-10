Camil Alimentos Reports 69% Drop in T3 2024 Net Profit Amid Market Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian food giant Camil Alimentos S.A. (CAML3) faced headwinds in its third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company's net plummeted 69% year-over-year to R$ 44.4 million.



This sharp decline came despite a modest 3.4% increase in net revenue to R$ 3.105 billion. Camil's EBITDA also took a hit, falling 31.3% to R$ 171.3 million compared to the same period last year.



The company attributed the profit slump to lower sales volumes and reduced profitability in Brazil. These factors outweighed the improved performance of Camil' international operations.



The domestic market saw a notable decrease in grain volumes, particularly in rice sales. This downturn aligns with historical trends of reduced retailer purchases during periods of falling rice prices.







Camil's high-turnover segment, which includes grains and sugar, bore the brunt of the decline. However, the value-added segment showed resilience. Categories like pasta, coffee, and biscuits managed to grow despite the challenging environment.



This diversification strategy helped cushion the blow from the weaker grain market company's international business provided a silver lining. Strong profitability in overseas markets partially offset the domestic struggles.



This performance underscores the importance of Camil's geographic diversification strategy. It also highlights the potential for further international expansion to balance market risks.

In a strategic move, Cami completed two significant acquisitions in Paraguay in November 2024. The company acquired 100% of Rice Paraguay and indirectly obtained 80% of Villa Oliva's capital.



These deals, valued at approximately US$ 33 million, aim to strengthen Camil's position in the South American market. Looking ahead, Camil faces both challenges and opportunities. The company must navigate fluctuating commodity prices and changing consumer behaviors.



Economic uncertainties in Brazil and other South American markets add to the complexity. However, Camil's focus on expanding its product portfolio and international presence may help weather these storms.



The food industry landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Camil's ability to adapt its strategies and optimize operational efficiency will be crucial. Investors and analysts will closely monitor how the company leverages its recent acquisitions and addresses profitability concerns in the coming quarters.



