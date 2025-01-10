ZWSOFT 2024 Year In Review: Empowering Sustainable Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Refining All-in-One CAx Solutions for Global Professionals

In 2024, ZWSOFT unveiled the latest generation of its flagship products: ZWCAD 2025, ZW3D 2025, ZWCAD MFG 2025, PHOENICS 2025, and CADbro 2025. These releases introduced 45+ new features and 3,800+ enhancements, including powerful 3D capabilities, motion simulation, and AI-driven tools-all designed to deliver exceptional performance and empower professionals across industries.

These enhancements empower over 1.4 million users across 90+ countries, contributing to a 97.4% customer satisfaction rate in the company's annual customer satisfaction survey. Throughout 2024, ZWCAD consistently earned recognition as a Leader and

ranked among the top five

in G2's General-Purpose CAD category, solidifying its reputation as a reliable choice for designers and engineers worldwide.

Building Win-Win Partnerships for Greater Impact

ZWSOFT continued to build a vibrant global ecosystem based on collaboration, innovation, and shared success. The company's flagship conference, ZWorld 2024, and prominent industry events such as Hannover Messe provided valuable platforms to connect with professionals worldwide and exchange insights on sustainable solutions for the AEC and manufacturing industries.

ZWSOFT further strengthened its global presence with five ZCON events held in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Vietnam, fostering stronger partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities in key markets.

Collaboration remains at the core of ZWSOFT's ecosystem. In 2024, the company partnered with over 260 global developers to deliver 300+ third-party applications and 430+ industry-specific solutions, tailored to address the unique needs of professionals across various industries.

Empowering Talents for a Sustainable Future

ZWSOFT's commitment to nurturing future professionals and fostering innovation remained strong in 2024. The company collaborated with eight universities, providing software, equipment, and scholarships to support students and educators. The 2024 ZWSOFT CAD Competition attracted over 7,000 participants from 700+ universities, inspiring the next generation of designers and engineers.

ZWSOFT also continued to invest in its global workforce by launching the Overseas New Employee Training Program to help new team members integrate and thrive. Additionally, the company celebrated its people-first culture through ZWSOFT Family Day, bringing employees and their families together to foster a sense of community and recognize their contributions.

As 2025 begins, ZWSOFT remains committed to its mission of empowering sustainable innovation for businesses and individuals worldwide. With the strong foundation built in 2024, the company is poised to drive further progress, strengthen partnerships, and create a more sustainable future alongside its customers, partners, and employees.

Visit ZWSOFT's 2024 Year in Review to learn more about the milestones that shaped an exceptional year.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

