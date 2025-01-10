Phoenix American Aviation And PAFS Ireland Announce Continued Business Growth And Expanded Service Offerings In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Performance for the year reflects a broadened service offering and the return of ABS transactions

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix American and its subsidiary PAFS Ireland, Ltd. (together“Phoenix American”), announces continued growth and an expanded suite of services for clients with a corresponding increase in staff and physical footprint in Shannon, Ireland. The company continues to be the leading provider of managing agent services to the aviation asset-backed securitization (ABS) for commercial aircraft with an additional presence in the new field of aviation loan ABS.Managing Agent Services for Aviation ABS and Structured FinanceIn 2024, Phoenix American continued in its industry-leading role as the managing agent of choice for aviation ABS transactions following the return of this market during the year. Phoenix American also expanded its aviation corporate services and aviation fund accounting services for leasing platforms, warehouses and other financial structures sponsored by major aircraft leasing companies, private equity firms and alternative lenders in the aviation industry.Highlights for 2024 include:.The PAFS Ireland office in Shannon, Ireland continued to expand its staff, now employing over eighty-five people to service aviation leasing clients..Eibhlin O'Connor, a Senior Manager, with Phoenix American was recognised as part of the Airline Economics 40 under 40 class for 2024. This is a very well respected recognition within the industry and Eibhlin is thoroughly deserving..Phoenix American had a presence at all the major industry conferences in 2024. John McInerney took part on panels at the Airline Economics Dublin and Singapore conferences in January and November respectively. Robert Cassidy moderated panels at the Airline Economics London and New York City conferences in September and October respectively..During the year, PAFS Ireland, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, took part in a number of both local and national fundraising initiatives. As part of this program, in Q3 2024, PAFS Ireland staff contributed a day to assisting at Carrigoran House, an assisted living facility in Newmarket on Fergus, Ireland. This was part of the company's commitment to actively participating in the betterment of the local community ..In September 2024, for the fifth time, PAFS Ireland competed in the annual Carlyle Aviation Football Tournament in support of the Cancer Clinical Research Trust. The tournament has raised over €300,000 for the Trust to date, contributing to the ongoing battle against cancer..In August 2024, Phoenix American published the white paper The European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive that explored the impact of this directive on Irish aviation companies.“Broadening the range of services we offer our clients while maintaining focus on the return of the traditional aviation ABS transactions was our priority for 2024,” said Joseph Horgan, Senior Vice President, Phoenix American.“As we look ahead to 2025, we are optimistic that conditions will begin to align for an environment for a full year of aviation ABS issuances. As that happens, our experienced and dedicated team will continue to service our clients, to our signature and consistent high standard, with any structured finance product need.”“The continued investment in our people and supporting infrastructure has allowed us to continue to grow our aviation business in Ireland,” said John McInerney, Managing Director of PAFS Ireland.“Delivering high-quality outputs and providing experienced support for our aviation clients is paramount. We have the necessary staff, structures and systems in place for the anticipated full year of aviation ABS issuances and are ready to assist new and returning Issuers”

Robert Cassidy

PAFS Ireland Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.