State Minister For Foreign Affairs FUJII Hisayuki’S Visit To Tanzania And Kenya

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Mr. FUJII Hisayuki, State for Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to visit the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya from January 12 to 18. In both Tanzania and Kenya, State Minister FUJII is scheduled to participate in invesments and exchange views with key officials, among others, as the head of the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa. This will be the fourteenth mission of its kind, and approximately 50 people are scheduled to participate in the mission from Japan's business community, relevant government agencies and organizations. Looking ahead to TICAD 9 in August this year, it is hoped that the visit of this mission will further expand trade and investment between Japan and both countries, and promote economic growth for both sides. (Reference1) Itinerary

January 12 Departure from Kansai January 13 Arrival in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) January 15 Departure from Dar es Salaam January 15 Arrival in Nairobi (Kenya) January 17 Departure from Nairobi January 18 Arrival in Kansai

(Reference2) The Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa

Despatching a Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa started as one of the initiatives set forth at the Fourth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IV) with a view to promoting trade and investment in Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.