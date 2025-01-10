Automotive Wiring Harness Market To Hit $73.71 Billion By 2030, Driving Advances In Vehicle Connectivity And Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Wiring Harness Growth

Development of with advanced safety features and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum, and Others), Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Voltage (Low Voltage, and High Voltage), and Application (Body & Lighting, Engine, HVAC, Chassis, Dashboard & Cabin, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive wiring harness industry was pegged at $47.61 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $73.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Electric vehicles operate on electric power, while reducing maintenance costs, and carbon emissions. Various countries across the world promote the use of electric vehicles to reduce the adoption of traditional gasoline fuel based vehicles and decrease their carbon footprint. Electric vehicles are integrated with high voltage wiring harnesses. The growth in demand for electric vehicles is expected to accelerate the demand for high voltage wiring harnesses to handle complex electric vehicle systems.Leading market players-Leoni AGFujikura Ltd.NexansAutoelectricGmbhYura CorporationSamvardhanaMotherson GroupAptiv PLCLear CorporationYazaki CorporationFurukawa Electric Co., LtdSumitomo Electric Industries, LtdThe copper segment to dominate by 2030-By material, the copper segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global automotive wiring harness market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high efficiency of copper in automobiles, electrification of vehicles, and rise in demand for larger vehicles, such as SUVs, and vans. The aluminum segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2030. The adoption of aluminum-based wiring harnesses is expected to increase during the forecast period to reduce weight and costs associated with copper wiring harnesses and this drives the growth of the segment.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020-Based on propulsion, the ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles, development of passenger cars with advanced safety features, and growing demand from emerging economies drive the demand for the segment. However, the electric vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% by 2030. This is because various countries across the world are promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce the adoption of traditional gasoline fuel-based vehicles and decrease their carbon footprint. The report also includes an analysis of the hybrid vehicles segment.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue-By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to growth in demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, as well as rise in adoption of electric vehicles in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. Factors such as the introduction of vehicle emission protocols and rise in the demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles drive the growth of the LAMEA automotive wiring harness market .🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsKey Findings Of The StudyBy material, the aluminum segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the two wheeler segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By voltage, the high voltage automotive wiring harness segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the dashboard and cabin segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Indsutry:- In-Car Infotainment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028- Traction Motor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, Type and Power Rating : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Automotive Switches Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Design, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033- In-Car Infotainment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 