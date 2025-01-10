Qatar Leadership Centre Announces Start Of New Cohort For 2025 National Leadership Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) has announced the start of a new cycle of the National Leadership Program 2025, during the introductory meeting week, which was held between January 5 and 9.

A group of distinguished national competencies were selected to join this pioneering program that aims to develop leadership skills to support various sectors in the country, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The introductory meeting week featured an intensive program designed to familiarize participants with the center and its offerings, while strengthening communication between them and the center's members. The program emphasized the importance of developing national competencies through three leadership programs namely, Executive Leadership, Rising Leadership, and Government Leadership.

After graduating over 1,200 alumni in previous cohorts, the National Leadership Programs for 2025 have seen a wide turnout, with 1,357 applicants and 133 accepted after passing four selection stages, including competency and performance evaluations, as well as personal interviews.

The National Leadership Program is divided into three programs: the Executive Leadership Program: which targets Qatari professionals in middle and senior management positions, and is presented in English, with a focus on skills such as strategic thinking, innovation, and financial analysis.

The Rising Leadership Program, which is dedicated to young leaders, combines theoretical education and practical training to develop leadership skills such as adapting to change and decision-making.

The Government Leadership Program, which is presented in Arabic, aims to empower public sector employees with strategic leadership and innovation skills.

The center affirms its commitment to providing high-quality education by establishing strategic partnerships with leading educational institutions at the global and local levels, with the aim of providing educational content that is in line with the highest international standards in developing leadership skills. With the start of 2025, QLC continues to focus on developing future leaders and advancing sustainable development in Qatar.