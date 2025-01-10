UN To Present Humanitarian Aid Plans For Ukrainians For 2025 In Kyiv Kyslytsia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week in Kyiv, UN high-ranking officials will present humanitarian aid plans for people in Ukraine for 2025 at the expense of donor funds worth more than $3 billion.

In a comment to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya has said that Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will visit Ukraine for this purpose.

“In response to the Russian aggression, the UN is implementing one of its largest humanitarian operations in our country,” said the Permanent Representative.”Assistance is being provided in two areas: in accordance with the humanitarian needs and response plan, which is managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the regional response and assistance plan for Ukrainians forcibly displaced abroad, which is managed by the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees,” he said.

Both plans are scheduled to be presented to the global donor community on January 16 in Kyiv.

These plans address the most pressing needs: food and livelihoods, restoration of critical infrastructure, including housing, multi-purpose cash assistance, and support for water, sanitation and hygiene.

Kyslytsya noted that in 2024, donors provided $2.22 billion to Ukraine, covering 71.4% of the needs ($3.1 billion), which is one of the highest figures among all UN humanitarian response plans with an average of 43%.

Additionally, the UN allocated $492 million under the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund to prepare 1.8 million people to get through winter in combat zones and frontline communities. These funds were allocated to provide heating, warm clothing, and to equip the places of temporary residence of displaced persons, said the Permanent Representative.

When asked which countries received the largest share of funding from the UN's declared needs, Kyslytsya named Palestine ($2.78 billion - 74%), Sudan ($1.7 billion - 60%), South Sudan ($1 billion - 61%) and Yemen ($2.09 billion - 49%).

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than $10 billion in humanitarian aid has been provided to Ukraine through the UN system.

Every year, the UN appeals for donor funds to implement humanitarian response plans for Ukraine. These plans define the humanitarian needs of the country, the amount of financial resources, areas of activity, and timeframes for response. Donors include states, organizations, and individuals.