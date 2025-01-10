Global Bioplastics Market To Surge From $7.35 Billion In 2024 To $19.75 Billion By 2033 At A CAGR Of 11.61%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global bioplastics is poised for remarkable growth, with revenue expected to expand significantly from US$ 7.35 billion in 2024 to a projected US$ 19.75 billion by 2033, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.61% during the forecast period of 2025–2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-This impressive growth trajectory reflects the increasing global emphasis on sustainability, environmental responsibility, and the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics. Bioplastics, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose, are gaining traction across various industries, including packaging, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods.Market DynamicsDriver: Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly alternatives across global market domainsGrowing consumer preference for eco-friendly alternatives across global bioplastics market domains is shaping nearly every corner of the bioplastics industry. Survey-based research from a leading consultancy found that 7,000 out of 10,000 interviewed consumers actively seek products labeled as biodegradable or compostable, illustrating the heightened awareness around sustainability. Global brand owners reported that online queries related to eco-friendly packaging soared to approximately 900,000 monthly searches in a recent year, reinforcing a trend that non-green commodities can no longer compete effectively. Market data further showed that eco-labeled retail products achieved around USD 850 million in sales across North America, Europe, and Asia over the past 12 months. This surge in demand has prompted retailers to stock nearly 120 new bioplastic-fortified items on shelves, marking an unprecedented expansion in product variety.In response, leading companies in the bioplastics market are revising their procurement strategies and aligning their brand messages with consumer sentiments. One major conglomerate launched a line of compostable coffee pods, shipping 200,000 units in the first quarter, to meet evolving household preferences. This transformation is not limited to packaging but extends to durable goods, with furniture, electronics, and even footwear integrating bio-based components to enhance their green profile. Such cross-sector adoption underscores the importance of reliable certification standards, robust supply chains, and public policy support. More governments now fund pilot programs to encourage compost infrastructure, bridging the gap between consumer intentions and practical disposal methods. These collaborative efforts, fueled by growing consumer taste for responsible consumption, are projected to sustain the momentum behind bioplastics and set new benchmarks for sustainability across international markets.Key Bioplastics Market Companies:.BASF SE.Biome Technologies plc.Braskem.Corbion N.V..Danimer Scientific..E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.Eastman Chemical Company.Futerro SA.Galactic.M& G Chemicals.Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.NatureWorks LLC.Novamont S.p.A..Plantic.PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd..Showa Denko K.K..Solvay SA.Teijin Ltd..Toray Industries.Toyota Tsusho.Other Prominent PlayersFor more insights into the bioplastics market, its key trends, and growth opportunities, please contact:-Market Segmentation OverviewBy Type:.Biodegradable.Starch-based.Polylactic Acid (PLA).Poly hydroxy alkanoates (PHA).Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL).Other Biodegradable Plastics.Non-biodegradable.Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET).Bio-Polyethylene.Bio-Polyamides.Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate.Other Non-Biodegradable PlasticsBy Mode of Application:.Rigid Packaging.Bottles & Jars.Trays.Others.Flexible Packaging.Pouches.Shopping/Waste Bags.Others.Agriculture & Horticulture.Consumer goods.Textile.Automotive & Transportation.Building & Construction.OthersBy Region:.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Poland.Russia.Rest of Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 