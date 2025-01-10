Pakistan Records 70Th Polio Case As Virus Confirmed In Karachi Child
Date
1/10/2025 1:09:30 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Pakistan has reported its 70th polio case for the year, with the latest confirmation involving a child from Karachi.
According to sources, the child hails from Karachi East, where tests confirmed the presence of Wild Polio Virus Type 1. This brings the total number of polio cases in Pakistan to 70 in 2024, matching the total reported cases last year.
The National Institute of health (NIH) confirmed the test results, stating that Karachi East has now recorded two polio cases this year.
Also Read: Amplifying Environmental Narratives in Pakistani Media
The provincial distribution of cases in 2024 is as follows:
Balochistan : 27 cases Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : 21 cases Sindh : 20 cases Punjab and Islamabad : 1 case each
With Karachi remaining a hotspot for the virus, health authorities continue their efforts to combat polio nationwide. These cases underscore the critical need for enhanced vaccination campaigns and public awareness to eradicate the disease.
MENAFN10012025000189011041ID1109075385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.