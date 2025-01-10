Pakistan Records 70Th Polio Case As Virus Confirmed In Karachi Child

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan has reported its 70th polio case for the year, with the latest confirmation involving a child from Karachi.

According to sources, the child hails from Karachi East, where tests confirmed the presence of Wild Polio Virus Type 1. This brings the total number of polio cases in Pakistan to 70 in 2024, matching the total reported cases last year.

The National Institute of (NIH) confirmed the test results, stating that Karachi East has now recorded two polio cases this year.

The provincial distribution of cases in 2024 is as follows:



Balochistan : 27 cases

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : 21 cases

Sindh : 20 cases Punjab and Islamabad : 1 case each

With Karachi remaining a hotspot for the virus, health authorities continue their efforts to combat polio nationwide. These cases underscore the critical need for enhanced vaccination campaigns and public awareness to eradicate the disease.