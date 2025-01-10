Mohammed Rafi Night- A Grand Celebration Of The 100Th Anniversary Of The Legendary Playback Singer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024 witnessed a spectacular evening dedicated to the centenary celebration of the legendary playback Mohammed Rafi. The event, held at Marwah Film City, was inaugurated by H.E. Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, amidst a gathering of dignitaries, celebrities, and enthusiasts.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios, addressed the audience and reflected on the profound impact of Indian cinema and music.“The Indian film is immense. Cinema is akin to a religion for Indians, and a few iconic personalities leave an indelible impression on us for a lifetime. Mohammed Rafi was one such legend who carved an eternal space for himself in the world of music,” he said.



H.E. Sardor Rustambaev spoke fondly of the deep cultural connection between Uzbekistan and India. He highlighted how Indian cinema and Hindi songs, especially those immortalized by Mohammed Rafi, are cherished by the people of Uzbekistan.



The evening was graced by several renowned stage singers who brought the magic of Mohammed Rafi's timeless melodies to life. The celebration was attended by many celebrities and distinguished guests, making it a memorable tribute to one of the greatest playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.



The Mohammed Rafi Night not only paid homage to an iconic artist but also showcased the unifying power of music and its ability to transcend borders, languages, and cultures.



