Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman Bestowed Upon H.E. Sardor Rustambaev At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024 witnessed a moment of honor and celebration as H.E. Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, was presented with the prestigious Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman. This award recognized his exceptional contribution to promoting Hindi language and Hindi cinema in Uzbekistan. The ceremony was held at Marwah Film City, amidst an assembly of distinguished guests, film personalities, and international delegates.



The award symbolizes the deep cultural connection between India and Uzbekistan, where Hindi cinema has become a bridge of friendship and mutual appreciation. Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios and President of the Global Film Festival, applauded H.E. Sardor Rustambaev's efforts in strengthening this cultural bond.“Hindi cinema is not just entertainment; it is a powerful medium of cultural exchange. The love and admiration for Hindi films in Uzbekistan are a testament to the universal appeal of our art and storytelling. We are honored to recognize H.E. Sardor Rustambaev for his role in promoting this cultural affinity,” said Dr. Marwah.



In his acceptance speech, H.E. Sardor Rustambaev expressed his gratitude for the recognition and shared his admiration for Indian cinema.“Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian films and songs. Hindi cinema has been an integral part of our cultural dialogue, and I am proud to be part of this enduring relationship between our nations,” he remarked.



The Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman ceremony was a highlight of the 17th GFFN, which continues to serve as a platform for fostering global cultural ties and celebrating artistic excellence. The evening concluded with a sense of pride and camaraderie, reinforcing the shared values and artistic traditions that unite India and Uzbekistan.



