SAMHSA Updates Guidelines For Contingency Management: Maximum Incentives Increased To $750

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAMHSA Raises Annual Incentive Cap for Contingency Management to $750, Expanding Access to Proven Behavioral Interventions.

- Kelley Bowker, CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 8th, 2025, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) updated its guidelines to expand access to Contingency Management (CM), a proven behavioral intervention for improving abstinence from substance use and treatment adherence. Previously limited to $75 per patient annually, under the new guidelines , SAMHSA grant recipients can provide motivational incentives worth up to $750 per patient annually. Importantly, CM is the only standard of care for Stimulant Use Disorder (StUD), involving substances like methamphetamine, cocaine, or prescription stimulants, according to guidance from the American Society for Addiction Medicine (ASAM) and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP). In the absence of any U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications to treat StUDs, CM is considered a primary and potentially life-saving intervention for the over 4 million people who meet diagnostic criteria for StUD. Furthermore, CM is equally effective among those with concurrent stimulant and opioid use disorders (OUD).CM rewards patients for objectively verified, recovery-focused behaviors. CM promotes positive behavior change through immediate reinforcement when incentivized behavior occurs, while withholding incentives when the behavior does not occur.The previous cap of $75 was found to be ineffective, yet while this change removes a barrier to access by using an evidence based amount of incentives per patient, it does not remove the need to fully comply with federal regulations for administering CM, which are set out by the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG).However DynamiCare Health, the leader in digitally delivered CM, offers the only program which has found to not be at risk of sanction or violation of federal anti-kickback laws, according to a HHS-OIG Advisory Opinion issued in 2022.DynamiCare provides a scalable, automated system which integrates CM, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Community Reinforcement Approach (CRA) for addressing StUD, OUD, alcohol use disorder (AUD), and other SUDs. The combination of CM with, CBT, and CRA is the preferred best practice for StimUD as outlined by the ASAM and the AAAP. DynamiCare Health's platform is supported by nine peer-reviewed publications, which demonstrate a 2-4x increase in abstinence, and increases in attendance and retention rates.DynamiCare has extensive experience in CM delivery, and is utilized by state leadership and grantees for SOR grant programs in multiple states. DynamiCare Health provides comprehensive technical and clinical support from project planning and contracting through technical assistance, implementation and outcomes delivery.For more information about DynamiCare Health's program or to explore grant partnership opportunities, contact us at ....

