Zelensky: Britons Positive About Possible Participation In Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says the British are positive about their country's possible participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

The head of state stated this to journalists in Italy, commenting on the outcome of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, Ukrinform reports.

“The peacekeeping initiative can become part of security guarantees for Ukraine. Of course, a contingent from some countries will not be enough. I believe that this is not enough, but the fact that it can be a serious component of future security guarantees for Ukraine, yes it can. This initiative was launched by Emmanuel Macron. The British are positive, but I will discuss this in detail with the Prime Minister (of the UK) at our meeting. He will visit Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He also said that between Ukraine and the United Kingdom“there are already very serious decisions,” promising to report on their details later.

The president emphasized that Ukraine cannot consider“only European security guarantees” as it needs joint security guarantees from the United States and Europe.

“Of course, the guarantees we trust are NATO (membership – ed.), but on the way to the Alliance we need security guarantees from both the United States and our European colleagues,” the president noted.

As reported, President Zelensky previously stated that he supports the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to deploy a peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine, but effective mechanisms are needed for its implementation.