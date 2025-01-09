Fuel Oil From Sunken Russian Tankers Can Reach Odesa, Mykolaiv - Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fuel oil spilled as a result of the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 in the Black Sea may reach the coasts of Odesa and Mykolaiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.

“Unfortunately, it is likely that the fuel oil may even reach our Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts. There is such a possibility,” Pletenchuk said.

He emphasized that Russia continues to carry out civilian through the Kerch Strait despite the fact that Ukraine has officially closed it.

“They continue to pass through the Kerch Strait despite the fact that it is officially closed by Ukraine... Accordingly, they continue to overload, in fact, they have little choice, they are well aware that without oil exports and without receiving revenues, it will be even more difficult for them to wage this war,” Pletenchuk added.

Black Seaspill: 32 dolphins die so far

As reported, on December 15, Russian oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 sank in the Kerch Strait. As a result, more than 4000 tons of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, more than 90 tons of soil contaminated with fuel oil were removed after the accident of two Russian oil tankers in the Kerch Strait.