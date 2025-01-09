Trump's Greenland Bid Is About Race With China For Arctic Control

(MENAFN- Asia Times) When Donald first offered to buy Greenland in 2019, he was widely ridiculed and nothing much came of it, apart from a canceled state visit to Denmark. Fast forward six years and Trump's renewed“bid” for the world's largest island is back on the table.

And with renewed vigor at that. In an interview on January 7, the incoming US president refused to rule out the use of force to take possession of Greenland and he dispatched his son, Don Jr,“and various representatives” there on January 8, 2025, to underline his seriousness. With Elon Musk on board for the scheme as well, money may not be an obstacle to any deal that Trump envisages.

Trump is not the first US politician to try to buy Greenland. The earliest documented attempt to acquire the island goes back to 1868 .

The last serious pre-Trump effort is that by President Harry S Truman's government in 1946 . Trump's renewed interest in Greenland thus stands in a long tradition of American efforts of territorial expansion.

Even without this historical background, Trump's latest bid is less irrational today than it may have seemed back in 2019. On the one hand, Greenland is exceptionally rich in so-called“critical minerals.” According to a 2024 report in the Economist, the island has known deposits of 43 out of 50 of these minerals. According to the US Department of Energy , these minerals are essential for“technologies that produce, transmit, store and conserve energy” and have“a high risk of supply chain disruption”.