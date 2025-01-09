Premier Leads The Renovation Of The Houston Marriott Sugar Land Guestrooms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier provided architecture, interior design, procurement, project management and corporate engineering services on the project with a focus on guest wellness

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier , an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement , project management, and corporate engineering firm with specialization in hospitality, multi-family residential, student housing, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development, recently marked the completion of its Houston Marriott Sugar Land full-service hotel renovation. The project was completed in coordination with Premier's sister companies Remington Hospitality and Pure Wellness.As part of a significant property-wide renovation, Premier's Architecture, Interior Design , Procurement, Project Management, and Corporate Engineering teams led the redesign of the Houston Marriott Sugar Land's 300 guestrooms, extending the property's profitable lifetime into the years to come, and reestablishing the hotel as a modern and approachably luxurious destination.“Luxury-meets-modern-meets-organic” in Premier's redesigned guestroomsUpon entering the refreshed guestrooms, the renovation's modern and organic-inspired design program is immediately communicated. At the door, flooring with subtle weathering and chalk-washing entices guests into their private space, and introduces the first expressions of organic themes that define the room's modern design. Built-in wall features with warm tambour wood elements outlined by curved milled corners serve double-duty, both adding visual texture to the room's longest walls, while also providing the background for the room's wall-mounted flat screen televisions.On the opposite side of the room, landscape inspired murals define the space through warm natural tones of sage and moss green. Custom headboards with similar tambour details and rounded milled wood edges echo the styling of the desk unit, creating a synergistic balance within the space. Ambient uplighting along the tops of headboards creates a soft glow onto the wall mural and provides a respite for guests as they wind down from the day.The furniture and FF&E acquired by Premier's Procurement team perfectly advances the Interior Design team's vision for the spaces. Soft upholstered furniture features rounded corners with wide radii, curved arms, rounded backs, and playfully spherical pillows. Accent tables and desk chairs similarly feature curved wood details seamlessly mimicking the headboards. Bathrooms feature mosaic tile echoing the room's organic moss and sage hues, further continuing the renovation's design program into the private spaces.Premier's renovation program prioritizes guest wellbeing with Pure WellnessBeyond creating a modern and organic oasis in each guestroom, select guestrooms include guest comfort solutions from Pure Wellness – a leading provider of turnkey antiviral, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic hospitality solutions. Pure Wellness' air purification technology and sanitization assurances enhance Houston Marriott Sugar Land's appeal as a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers who prioritize wellness as an important part of their stay.

