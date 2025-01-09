JAMIE PAJOEL INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES WORKPLACE COMPETENCY PROGRAMME, AIMS TO TRAIN 10,000 YOUTHS IN NIGERIA AND CANADA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Jamie PajoelONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Jamie Pajoel International (JPI) , a global youth leadership organization, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Workplace Competency Programme, designed to train and empower 10,000 youths in Nigeria and Canada.According to Dr. Jamie Pajoel , Founder and Global President of Jamie Pajoel International (JPI), the initiative addresses the growing competency skill gap among youths, a critical challenge impacting workforce efficiency and economic development.“The Workplace Competency Programme is tailored to equip young individuals with essential skills that will not only enhance their employability but also improve workplace performance across industries,” Dr. Pajoel said.JPI introduced 30 workplace competency-based courses aimed at building expertise, credibility, and productivity among youths. These professional courses will prepare youths to thrive in competitive environments by offering practical training in leadership, critical thinking, personal branding, teamwork, and more.The Workplace Competency Programme by Jamie Pajoel International is a transformative initiative designed to enhance employability and job prospects for youths. By equipping youths with practical and relevant skills, the programme empowers them to secure high-paying jobs, pursue careers that align with their passions, or even explore entrepreneurial ventures. The training fosters expertise and credibility, especially for those aspiring to leadership roles, by ensuring participants meet the highest standards of workplace performance.Beyond individual growth, the programme plays a significant role in boosting workforce productivity and competitiveness. By teaching modern skills, encouraging teamwork, and fostering collaboration, participants are better prepared to thrive in a global marketplace. Additionally, the initiative addresses critical socio-economic challenges such as youth unemployment and poverty. Through targeted skill-building, entrepreneurship support, and job creation, the programme improves living standards, reduces dependency, and contributes to broader national economic growth.Networking and mentorship opportunities form a cornerstone of the programme, providing participants with access to industry experts and platforms for collaboration. These opportunities not only foster personal and professional development but also encourage leadership. By promoting youth leadership and offering specialized training, the programme empowers young people to become active change-makers in their communities, positioning them to drive positive transformation on both local and global scales.The Workplace Competency Programme is a transformative initiative designed for a diverse audience, including entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, young professionals, recent graduates, and students at various levels. By offering a wide range of courses, the programme equips participants with practical skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen fields, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.Structured over a four-week period, the programme blends online and in-person training, including classes, assessments, and certifications. Participants can select from a rich curriculum covering leadership development, critical thinking, personal branding, sales fundamentals, digital safety, and human resource management, among others. These courses are tailored to address real-world challenges, preparing participants to excel in dynamic and competitive environments.Beyond individual empowerment, the programme encourages collaboration through sponsorship opportunities, offering recognition and visibility to partners committed to youth development. Jamie Pajoel International, a global leader in youth leadership training, continues its mission to equip young leaders with the tools to address unemployment and leadership gaps while driving meaningful change across communities. This initiative is a bold step toward shaping a more skilled and empowered global workforce.For more information on the courses, visit

