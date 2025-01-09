NYC To Hit 68 Million Visitors In 2025 As Broadway Unveils New Winter Shows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York City is poised to surpass its all-time record, with 68 million visitors in 2025 , according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller. This milestone exceeds the city's previous high of 66.6 million visitors in 2019. As traveler numbers soar, winter remains a prime time to visit, with Broadway continuing to shine as an essential experience for visitors looking to take in the magic of the city.With winter unfolding, The Broadway Collection is ready to charm NYC travelers with an impressive lineup of productions comprised of timeless classics and new originals, alongside seasonal experiences that highlight New York City's Theater District. Broadway's 2025 winter season promises unforgettable moments for theater lovers, where travelers can join Betty Boop as she steps into the vibrant world of color, or witness the star-studded production of SMASH, and more, including:.Boop – Performing at the Broadhurst Theatre, Boop follows the iconic Betty Boop as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her super-celebrity life in a black-and-white world, leading to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City that inspires her and others to realize they are“capable of amazing things.”.Operation Mincemeat – In 1943, as the Allied Forces faced challenges, they devised a clever ruse involving a stolen corpse to mislead the Nazis. Playing at the Golden Theatre, Operation Mincemeat tells the improbable yet humorous true story of this covert operation that turned the tide of WWII through a mix of farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style espionage..Buena Vista Social Club – Inspired by true events and the Grammy® Award-winning album, this production at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre brings to life the story of legendary musicians, featuring a world-class Afro-Cuban band and an international cast of musicians, actors, and dancers in an unforgettable tale of big dreams, second chances, and art's transformative power..Stranger Things: The First Shadow – In 1959, a typical town faces everyday struggles: Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister dismisses his radio show, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and leave. The arrival of new student Henry Creel complicates matters, revealing that starting fresh isn't easy and the past's shadows linger during each performance of Stranger Things at the Marquis Theatre..SMASH – Inspired by the hit TV show, this hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster chronicles the making of the Marilyn Monroe musical Bombshell. Playing at the Imperial Theatre, SMASH features iconic songs, dynamic choreography, and the backstage chaos that defines Broadway..Death Becomes Her – Madeline Ashton, a self-proclaimed beautiful actress, and Helen Sharp, a struggling writer, become immortal frenemies after drinking Viola Van Horn's magical youth potion. Their lifelong rivalry escalates when Madeline steals Helen's fiancé, setting the stage for a darkly comedic tale of revenge, eternal youth, and unbreakable grudges at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre..Just in Time – Performing at the Circle in The Square Theatre, Just in Time immerses audiences in a swinging nightclub with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits like“Beyond the Sea,”“Mack the Knife,”“Splish Splash,” and“Dream Lover,” showcasing the life of a once-in-a-lifetime talent determined to make a splash before time runs out.Whether travelers are hoping to catch one of Broadway's newest shows or a classic production, such as Chicago, The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, or The Lion King, the team at The Broadway Collection recommends travelers book their tickets in advance from the shows' official ticketing sites or trusted travel providers-taking the mystery out of getting a ticket.Anyone planning travel to New York City in 2025 can find information on shows, the latest Broadway news, and links to the shows' official ticket sites at .About The Broadway CollectionThe Broadway Collection is a division of The Shubert Organization, a leader in Broadway theatre for over 100 years, focused on helping visitors to New York City discover Broadway. The Broadway Collection partners with the most popular shows for visitors to NYC, including hit Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, the Metropolitan Opera, and the New York City Ballet, with shows to fit every taste and budget. Through international marketing outreach and its deep connections to the professional travel industry, the Broadway Collection ensures that every traveler's New York City experience includes tickets to a show. Visit for news and information and follow The Broadway Collection on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for more photos, videos, and exclusive Broadway content. #MakeItBway

