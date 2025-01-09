Thrive In '25: Searchspring Releases Industry Benchmark Report To Help Ecommerce Businesses Succeed In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Searchspring, a leading provider of ecommerce search and merchandising solutions, has released its "Thrive in '25: Achieving Ecommerce Success Through Data-Driven Strategies and Trends" report, offering essential benchmarks and actionable insights for ecommerce businesses preparing for 2025.Based on a comprehensive survey of 525 ecommerce professionals and exclusive data from Cyber Week 2024, the report identifies the biggest challenges, trends, and opportunities shaping the future of ecommerce. With a focus on personalization, mobile optimization, and AI-driven strategies, this report equips businesses to navigate the rapidly evolving ecommerce landscape.Key Survey Highlights:- Search accuracy is critical, as 77% of ecommerce professionals identified on-site search accuracy and relevance as critical to delivering a positive customer experience.- Personalization and mobile optimization are top priorities, as 41% of respondents are focusing on more personalized customer journeys and seamless mobile shopping experiences to drive engagement and reduce abandonment.- AI adoption is on the rise, as 30% of businesses plan to leverage AI-powered personalization and dynamic search capabilities as core strategies in 2025, enabling tailored recommendations and predictive shopping experiences.- Rising mobile commerce with 35% of sales during Cyber Week 2024 coming from mobile, emphasizing the need for mobile-first strategies.- Customer acquisition costs triple, with CAC rising from $29 in 2023 to between $50-$100 in 2024, businesses are seeking smarter integrations and customer-first experiences to boost retention and increase average order value (AOV).Cyber Week 2024 Performance Trends:- Mobile orders dominate, as they increased by 7% year-over-year, with iPhones accounting for 71% of mobile transactions.- Social channels saw a 15% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), underscoring the growing importance of integrating ecommerce with platforms like Instagram and TikTok.- Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) surges, as BNPL purchases increased by 10%, reflecting consumer demand for flexible payment options.This new report provides ecommerce professionals with data-driven strategies to improve customer satisfaction, scale efficiently, and achieve sustainable growth. It outlines actionable recommendations, including:- Enhancing mobile shopping experiences to meet the needs of mobile-first consumers.- Leveraging AI-powered tools to deliver hyper-personalized recommendations and search results.- Reducing cart abandonment through streamlined checkout processes and optimized product feeds.- Improving omnichannel commerce by ensuring consistency across mobile, online, and in-store touchpoints.“Ecommerce businesses are facing significant challenges, from rising customer acquisition costs to increasing demands for personalization,” said Alex Kombos, CEO at Searchspring.“Our Thrive in '25 report serves as a benchmark and a guide for leaders looking to adapt and thrive in a highly competitive market. With insights from industry professionals and real-world data, it provides a clear roadmap for success in 2025.”Read the report nowAbout the ReportThe "Thrive in '25: Achieving Ecommerce Success Through Data-Driven Strategies and Trends" report is based on survey data from 525 ecommerce professionals spanning small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses. It also includes performance data from Cyber Week 2024 and industry trends to provide a comprehensive view of the ecommerce landscape.About SearchspringSearchspring provides AI-powered product discovery and personalization solutions that help retailers create seamless shopping experiences. Trusted by over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Mattel, and SKIMS, Searchspring's platform optimizes product visibility and conversions across more than 1,500 digital channels. With offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Sydney, and London, Searchspring delivers fast, scalable solutions for modern retailers.

