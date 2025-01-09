Behind The Mysterytm Films Special Episode Honoring Shriners Children's Chicago: A Story Of Resilience, Compassion, And Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrity Designer Jennifer Bertrand Leads Heartwarming Renovation While Sharing the Inspiring Journey of a Young Patient with Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed television series, Behind the MysteryTM, will bring its unique blend of storytelling and impact to Chicago's own Shriners Children's Hospital

on January 14, 2025. Known for raising awareness about rare and genetic diseases, the show will highlight the extraordinary work of Shriners Children's Chicago while transforming a recreational room into a vibrant, welcoming space for young patients and their families.



This special episode will be hosted by celebrity designer Jennifer Bertrand, who will lead the renovation project. Alongside this effort, the episode will delve into the life of Vivian, an 12-year-old patient with osteogenesis imperfecta (commonly known as brittle bone disease), and share the dedication of a nurse who has profoundly impacted the lives of patients at Shriners.



Despite over 40 bone fractures caused by osteogenesis imperfecta, Vivian has never let her condition define her. Under the expert care of Shriners Children's Chicago's OI team, Vivian has thrived, becoming a competitive swimmer and Illinois multi-ability state champion in several events.

Shriners Children's Chicago is renowned for its cutting-edge treatment, research, and support for children with complex orthopedic conditions, cleft lip and palate, spinal cord injuries, and other specialized needs. Families from across the globe turn to Shriners for its family-centered approach, where medical excellence meets compassionate care.



"From the moment we arrived, the staff at Shriners told us, 'We want to hear from you. You know your child best,'" says Vivian's mother, Dorota Wandycz. "The care and support we've received have made all the difference. Vivian loves coming here-it feels like a family."



Today, the Wandycz family serves as ambassadors for Shriners, sharing their gratitude with others and encouraging families to seek care at the hospital.



"Having a child with a rare disease as well, this project couldn't be more important to me. Seeing how my designs can uplift both patients and staff is incredibly rewarding." – Jennifer Bertrand, Award Winning Celebrity Designer and Host.

Don't miss this heartwarming episode of Behind the MysteryTM, celebrating the mission of Shriners Children's Chicago and the extraordinary stories of hope and healing that unfold within its walls.

Behind the MysteryTM is the first television series dedicated to raising awareness about rare and genetic diseases. Through powerful patient narratives, the show educates audiences about these conditions while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. Airing weekday mornings on Lifetime® at 7:30 AM ET/PT, each episode inspires empathy and advocacy for better research, treatments, and support systems.



SOURCE Behind The Mystery

