Halvin Unveils Comprehensive Marketing Plan And Roadmap For January 2025 Presale

Halvin , a new meme coin project, today announced its marketing plan to boost its upcoming January 2025 presale , aiming to engage enthusiasts across multiple channels. Set on the blockchain and inspired by the nostalgic elements of Alvin & the Chipmunks, combining their whimsical charm with the revolutionary concept of halving.

Halvin aims to combine the playful appeal of meme coins with functional features such as staking and structured tokenomics.

Halvin is a community-focused crypto project that will launch its marketing campaign and presale in January 2025. The project aims to reach audiences worldwide through digital channels such as social media and newswire services. By outlining a clear roadmap, the team intends to inform potential holders about ongoing developments while raising awareness of the upcoming presale.

Through this early phase, Halvin seeks to unite both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers by sharing its long-term vision and offering tokens at an introductory rate. The goal is to cultivate an active community, ensuring that everyone has equal access to updates, milestones, and the broader possibilities Halvin brings to the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Marketing Plan

Press Releases in Multiple Newswire Services

Halvin will share official updates and milestones across leading global newswires to maintain transparency and keep readers informed of new developments.

Ads on X

Short, targeted ad campaigns will highlight Halvin's meme-inspired narrative, aiming to reach crypto-savvy audiences and engage potential token buyers.

Email Marketing

A major US-based email marketing firm has been contracted to distribute project updates, ensuring timely communication with interested subscribers throughout the presale period.

Partners Hub Program

Joining the Partners Hub Program (PHP). Through PHP, Halvin holders and the broader community access rewards, promotions, and perks from several projects within the program.

Roadmap Highlights



January 2025 :

Marketing Campaign Launch: Spreads awareness of Halvin's mission and token details.

Presale: Offers the first opportunity to buy Halvin tokens at an introductory rate.

February 2025 :

Airdrop for Initial Holders: Rewards early supporters. Staking Program: Provides ongoing incentives and fosters long-term engagement.

Tokenomics



Ticker Symbol: HALVIN

Contract Address: AibmcpTsr9Def2a9KgPFrFD5eWeJY9JjWw4ERvBYjWuS

Blockchain: Solana

Total Supply : 21 trillion (21T)

Listing Price : $0.0000002

Presale : 40% of total supply

Airdrops : 20% of total supply

Staking Program : 20% of total supply Liquidity and Listings : 20% of total supply

These allocations aim to balance the project's early-stage momentum with its future potential liquidity, exchange listings, and community rewards.

About Halvin

Halvin is a meme coin that combines playful nostalgia with real-world crypto applications. Emphasizing fairness and engagement, it combines fun imagery, a supportive community, and a clear roadmap for growth.

For more information or media inquiries, users can visit:



Website :

Twitter :

Telegram : Media Contact : Rui Oliveira,