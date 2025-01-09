Kenya: Deputy President Evaluates Taifa Care Progress At Kenyatta National Hospital

(MENAFN- APO Group)

January 2025, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki visited Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to evaluate the implementation of the Taifa Care program under Kenya's Universal Coverage (UHC) initiative. During the visit, the Deputy President engaged with patients and healthcare workers to identify areas requiring further improvement in service delivery. The Taifa Care program has made significant progress, with 17 million Kenyans now registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa, Principal Secretaries Mr. Harry Kimtai and Ms. Mary Muthoni, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, and KNH Board Chair Dr. Samier Murravej and CEO Dr. Evanson Kamuri, the Deputy President underscored the government's commitment to addressing challenges in the health sector. Prof. Kindiki noted that while most teething problems have been resolved, the government is focused on streamlining all remaining issues to ensure hospitals deliver efficient and timely healthcare services to all Kenyans. The visit reaffirms the government's dedication to strengthening the health system and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare through the Taifa Care program.

