Canada Throws Support Behind González Urrutia One Day Before Maduro’S Inauguration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, has made a bold move in Venezuelan politics. On January 9, just one day before Nicolás Maduro's planned self-inauguration, Joly recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela's president-elect.



This decision directly challenges Maduro's claim to power and legitimizes González Urrutia's assertion of victory in the July elections. Joly's announcement, made via a Spanish-language social post, comes at a critical moment.



It acknowledges González Urrutia as the winner of the July 28 elections, mere hours before his planned inauguration attempt. This timing is significant, as it directly opposes Maduro's intention to assume the presidency on January 10.



The Canadian minister also disclosed a recent conversation with opposition leader María Corina Machado. They discussed Venezuela's current political landscape.



Joly reaffirmed Ottawa's support for those striving to uphold the will of the Venezuelan people. This conversation underscores Canada 's active engagement in Venezuelan affairs.





Canada's Recognition of González Urrutia

González Urrutia maintains he won the July presidential elections. His claim stands in stark contrast to the chavista government's declaration of Maduro's victory.



Notably, Maduro's government has yet to provide official records supporting their win claim. This lack of transparency fuels the ongoing dispute over the election's legitimacy.



Both the opposition and Maduro's supporters have scheduled demonstrations for January 9. These rallies aim to demonstrate public support for their respective claims to power.



The timing of these events, coupled with Canada's recognition of González Urrutia , adds to the mounting tension in Venezuela. Canada's stance may influence other nations' positions on this contentious issue.



As January 10 approaches, the international community watches closely. Venezuela's political future hangs in the balance, with two men claiming the right to assume the presidency.



Canada's recognition of González Urrutia as president-elect, just one day before Maduro's planned inauguration, marks a significant shift in international perceptions of Venezuela's leadership.

MENAFN09012025007421016031ID1109074459