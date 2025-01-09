Ahmad Zahir Is“The King Of Music And Hearts”, Even After 43 Years Of His Death
Today, 14th June (24th of Jawza), marks the 43rd anniversary of the death of Ahmad Zahir, Afghanistan's golden throat vocalist.
Ahmad Zahir, the legendary Afghan singer, died 43 years ago today, yet his fans and admirers
still remember him as the“King of Hearts”
He was born in the province of Laghman on June 14, 1946. He began singing in school and became known as the“Nightingale of
Habibia
High School” after singing the song Ay Bulbul Khush Elhan.
Ahmad
Zahir has two
children from his three marriages, one named Shabnam and the other named Ahmad Rashad, both of whom living in the United States.
On June 14, 1979, this well-known Afghan singer died in a traffic accident in the Salang area of Parwan province.
However, according to his relatives, notably Samad Dardar, Ahmad Zahir was shot and killed by unknown men on his way to a concert in the northern provinces.
Ahmad Zahir has left a number of songs and artistic works
that are still heard by many fans.
Some of his
young fans say
that Ahmad Zahir created songs based on the preferences of children, the
young and old.
Ahmad's audience, according to them, ranges from those in
love
to supporters of the homeland, patriots and
Sufis.
