Lyte Fiber To Build All-Weather, Multi-Gigabit Fiber Network In Kingsville, Texas

Construction Has Already Begun, With First Customer Activations in the Spring

KINGSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Fiber, LLC ("Lyte") is proud to announce a bold new in Kingsville, Texas, introducing its state-of-the-art, multi-gigabit fiber to homes and businesses. Lyte, a Texas-based and founded company, is investing more than $11 million into the network buildout, designed to supercharge the digital infrastructure of the Coastal Bend region with unmatched speed, reliability, and service.

What makes Lyte's Kingsville network stand out? Most of the fiber infrastructure will be buried underground, making it one of Texas's most reliable and storm-resilient networks.

"We're not just building a multi-gig fiber network; we're future-proofing Kingsville's connectivity," said Carter Old, CEO of Lyte Fiber. "Our underground infrastructure ensures that even in extreme weather, Kingsville stays connected – rain or shine."

"Kingsville, home to Kingsville Naval Air Station, Texas A&M – Kingsville, and the King Ranch, is integral to the Coastal Bend's vibrant heritage and economy. Lyte is proud to contribute to the community's growth by delivering cutting-edge connectivity that meets its unique needs," Old added.

Construction within Kingsville has already commenced, with the first customers anticipated to come online in early Spring. In this initial phase, Lyte will connect nearly 7,500 locations, with plans for further market expansion. Lyte is set to install over 100 miles of fiber optic cable across Kingsville.

"Kingsville is thrilled to welcome Lyte Fiber to our community," said Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate. "We hope their investment in cutting-edge connectivity will bring new opportunities for our residents and businesses alike."

A community forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to provide an overview of the construction process and answer questions from the public. Further details will be forthcoming.

Kingsville Director of IT Kyle Benson has been working toward bringing increased connectivity to the community for several years. "The City has recognized the growing need for high-speed internet that supports multiple users and devices simultaneously for some time now. In 2022, my department worked with a consultant to complete a feasibility study and needs assessment for fiber development in the community. The study determined there was an obvious need, and Lyte Fiber's project represents a step toward meeting it."

Lyte is equally committed to supporting the communities it serves. The company is pledging 1 percent of its annual profits to local charities and organizations, focusing on causes that matter most to its customers.

"This isn't just about fast internet and great customer service," Old added. "It's about investing in the future of Kingsville and being an active partner in the community."

Lyte promises transparency and customer-first service, aiming to redefine the internet experience for Kingsville residents and businesses.

"No fine print, no surprises – just ultra-fast, reliable internet," said Old. "We're making it simple for Kingsville to get connected and stay connected."

To learn more or to sign up, visit or call 888-GET-LYTE (888-438-5983).

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Backed by SDC Capital Partners' $2.1 billion Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund IV, Lyte is led by an executive team with over 150 years of telecom experience that is passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit .

