AK Party Strives To Reduce Country's Foreign Dependence On Energy

Turkish energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan
Bayraktar, in his speech at the AK Party Üsküdar 8th Ordinary
District Congress, held at Çamlıca 1071 congress Center, said that
the AK Party has made great revolutions in its 22-year rule and has
grown the country threefold in the field of energy since 2002.
Stating that major investments have been made to meet Turkiye's
increasing energy needs, Bayraktar conveyed that approximately 100
billion dollars of investment was made in energy production during
the AK Party period.
Stating that one of the biggest vulnerabilities in the economy
is the external dependency on energy and that the goal of the AK
Party government is to make Turkiye independent in energy,
Bayraktar said, "If Turkiye becomes independent in energy, its
economy will be stronger and its industry will be more competitive.
We shape all our policies within this framework."
Also touching on the achievements made by Turkiye in natural gas
and oil exploration, Bayraktar said, "Thank God, in 22 years, we
have been able to bring natural gas to 85 percent of our
population."
Bayraktar also drew attention to the fact that Turkiye is
conducting oil and natural gas exploration with its own drilling
and seismic vessels, noted that these efforts have yielded results,
that the largest natural gas discovery in the history of the
Republic was made in the Black Sea in 2020, and that 710 billion
cubic meters of natural gas was found in the Sakarya Gas Field.
He underlined that 7 million cubic meters of natural gas is
produced per day in the Black Sea field.
"We have reached the point where we can meet the natural gas
needs of 3 million households with our own gas. But our work
continues day and night. By 2028, we will be meeting the needs of
almost all of our homes with our own gas," Bayraktar said.
Bayraktar recalled that they made the largest oil discovery in
the history of the Republic in Şırnak Gabar in 2021, and that they
are now producing over 70 thousand barrels of oil per day.
The minister pointed out that Turkiye was conducting exploration
not only in the country but also in distant geographies with its
seismic and drilling ships, as well.
"We are searching for oil in Somalia today. It is a study that
everyone is following with great attention and interest. God
willing, when we get a result from there, it will truly open up a
different world for both Turkiye and especially the Somali people,
" he said.
Bayraktar stated that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant also became
a reality under the AK Party government and under the leadership of
President Erdoğan.
"We laid the foundation of Akkuyu with the intergovernmental
agreement signed between the Republic of Turkiye and the Russian
Federation in 2010. We established the legal framework of Akkuyu
and work began on the site in 2016. The first concrete was poured
in 2018. Today, that site is the largest nuclear power plant
construction site in the world. Over 30 thousand of our brothers,
some of whom are young brothers we sent to Russia for training,
create great employment there and now Turkiye is moving up to a
different league in nuclear power with Akkuyu," the minister
noted.
Bayraktar also mentioned that Turkiye will play a major role in
not only Somalia but also in the nearby geography and in Syria
achieving stability, and said that a team from Turkiye was in
Damascus a short while ago and that Turkiye will continue to do its
part there.
Bayraktar also stated that reducing energy costs and paid
electricity and natural gas bills is their most basic duty.
"In this sense, the support we provide will continue. We want
our citizens to be affected by changing prices in the world in the
least way possible. Currently, we, as the state, support
approximately 60 percent of the electricity and natural gas bills
we pay in our homes. We will continue to do so," Energy and Natural
Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar concluded.
