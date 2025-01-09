Zelensky Talks Military Aid To Ukraine In 2025 With German Defense Chief Pistorius
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed military aid to Ukraine throughout this year and the supply of air defense capabilities with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting at the Ramstein airbase.
The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on social media , Ukrinform saw.
"At Ramstein Air Base, I met with German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. Our discussion focused on military assistance to Ukraine for this year, the supply of additional air defense equipment, the future of the Ramstein format, and support for Ukrainian arms and equipment production," Zelensky noted.
He emphasized that only strong positions of Ukraine on the battlefield and the empowerment of Ukrainian soldiers will help force Russia to a just and lasting peace.
Read also:
Austin, Pistorius
discuss support for Ukraine, Ramstein meeting
"Ukraine is grateful to Germany for its leadership in strengthening our air defense and for the thousands of lives we have saved together," the president emphasized.
As reported earlier, on January 9, participants in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) approved eight roadmaps that define the key goals of Ukraine's Defense Forces until 2027.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109074342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.