Zelensky, Austin Discuss Situation On Battlefield, Ukraine's Need For Drones, Strengthening Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's defense needs for various types of drones, and strengthening air defense.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian state reported this in Telegram .

“As part of the Ramstein meeting, I met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed support for Ukraine. The main topics of our conversation were the situation on the battlefield, the role of drones at this stage of the war, and Ukraine's defense needs for various types of UAVs. We also talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defense and the prospects for providing additional air defense systems, in particular in cooperation with other countries,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the United States, the entire American people, both parties and both chambers for their support, which helps to preserve independence and protect people's lives in the fight against unprovoked and criminal Russian aggression.

at Ramstein calls on partners to give Ukraine promised air defense system

As reported, Zelensky is taking part in the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at the German Ramstein air base. Officials from more than 50 countries have arrived at the meeting.

Photo: OP