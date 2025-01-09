Momani Highlights 'Strong' Partnership Between Gov't, Parliament

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammad Momani on Thursday underscored the vital role of the strong partnership between the government and the Lower House of Parliament.

Speaking on a show, Momani highlighted that this relationship, rooted in the constitution, is built on positivity, mutual respect, and shared objectives, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also noted that the ministerial team, led by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, has carefully considered the speeches delivered by Members of Parliament (MPs) in recent days concerning the draft 2025 General Budget Law.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that all observations made by MPs have been duly noted and will be addressed within the government's capabilities, reinforcing the Lower House's constitutional oversight role as the country's legislative authority.

The minister also stressed that the government is committed to working collaboratively with the Lower House, the first council formed following the political modernisation project.

"This project, which includes amendments to election and party laws as well as constitutional reforms, is designed to achieve the state's goals of political modernization," he added.

Turning to media development, Momani reiterated the necessity of creating a long-term vision for the national media, developed in close cooperation with Jordan's various media sectors.

He noted that the ministry continues to engage with media stakeholders, with the second phase of these efforts focused on forming specialised teams from across the media sector to tackle key challenges.

Momani also stressed that the future media vision will empower national media to effectively defend Jordan's interests, with a particular focus on the Palestinian cause and the protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite guardianship.

On the topic of Jordan-Syria relations, Momani reaffirmed the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, reiterating Jordan's steadfast commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction and preserving its stability and sovereignty.

He also highlighted the success of the recent Syrian delegation's visit to Jordan, during which crucial issues such as border security, drug smuggling, and the formation of joint committees in sectors like energy, health, transportation, trade, and water were discussed, paving the way for stronger bilateral cooperation that benefits both nations.