IVX Health Announces Chicago Expansion With Opening Of Four New Infusion Centers

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX health , a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its expansion across Chicago with the opening of four new infusion centers – complementing their existing five locations throughout the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
IVX Health's footprint of infusion centers are conveniently located across Chicago in Algonquin, Glenview, Chicago (Old Town and West Loop), Lombard, Naperville, Schaumburg, Tinley Park, and Vernon Hills. All IVX centers are located near where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling – including evenings and Saturdays – making it easy to balance care appointments and busy schedules.
"We understand the profound impact these nine locations will have on the lives of specialty biologic patients in the greater Chicago area," noted Tina Walters, regional vice president at IVX Health. "Our care model ensures an exceptional experience with the highest quality care for our patients. Referring specialists benefit from IVX's ability to simplify the referral process by handling prior authorizations and benefits eligibility – and so much more."
IVX Health's innovative approach to biologic infusion and injection therapy sets it apart from other outpatient infusion providers. Patients receive top-notch care from expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses specializing in infusion therapy. IVX Health emphasizes personalized care - fostering strong, meaningful relationships between patients and its dedicated clinical team.
"We are thrilled to continue our expansion across Chicago by expanding IVX Health's footprint to care for even more patients," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "Specialty providers consistently turn to IVX because of our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and world-class service. We truly believe IVX Health is the best place to receive ongoing biologic therapies."
Unlike a traditional hospital setting, IVX Health provides a more comfortable and convenient environment for patients – in a completely private setting – with the same safety standards and protocols. IVX's industry leading low nurse-to-patient ratio never exceeds 1:3, ensuring patients receive the individualized care and attention they deserve.
IVX Health's patient and provider centered approach to infusion therapy has played a crucial role in driving the company's rapid growth and success. With over 130 centers across
the United States
and more than 70 therapies on its active
formulary , IVX Health's ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit .
IVX Health Chicago
|
Algonquin
2515 County Line Rd
Algonquin, IL 60102
p: (708) 853-3883
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Glenview
2601 Compass Rd
Suite 140
Glenview, IL 60026
p: (847) 503-0007
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Lombard
2820 S Highland Ave
Suite C
Lombard, IL 60148
p: (630) 332-8235
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Naperville
256 S Route 59
Suite 128
Naperville, IL 60540
p: (630) 332-8240
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Old Town
939 W North Ave
Suite 875
Chicago, IL 60642
p: (872) 710-1223
f: (312) 253-7244
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schaumburg
610 E Golf Rd
Unit 610
Schaumburg, IL 60173
p: (224) 803-2292
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Tinley Park
16345 S Harlem Ave
Suite 150
Tinley Park, IL 60477
p: (708) 668-0068
f: (312) 253-7244
|
Vernon Hills
2515 County Line Rd
Algonquin, IL 60102
p: (708) 853-3883
f: (312) 253-7244
|
West Loop
334 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
p: (708) 668-0083
f: (312) 253-7244
|
About IVX Health
IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.
IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit .
