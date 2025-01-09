Mid Carolina Credit Union Partners With Splash Omnimedia As Marketing Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mid Carolina Credit Union celebrates its grand opening with a warm welcome to the community!

A Splash Omnimedia team member films the grand opening event of Mid Carolina Credit Union for an upcoming press release.

Strategic partnership enhances Mid Carolina Credit Union's commitment to community-focused services and growth across Kershaw County and beyond.

KERSHAW, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to support and grow its member-focused mission, Mid Carolina Credit Union has partnered with Splash Omnimedia as its official marketing agency . Known for their commitment to“powering organizations to win,” Splash Omnimedia will bring their expertise to MCCU's marketing efforts, helping amplify MCCU's core purpose of serving community members through responsive, community-centered financial services.

"At Mid Carolina Credit Union, we are deeply invested in the well-being and success of our community members," said Dean Scarborough, CEO of Mid Carolina Credit Union. "Partnering with Splash Omnimedia enables us to expand our reach in Kershaw County and beyond, ensuring that we can continue to provide meaningful and personalized experiences for all members. This partnership is an essential part of our growth strategy and our dedication to serving our neighbors."

The partnership will leverage Splash Omnimedia's strategic insights and innovative marketing solutions to elevate MCCU's visibility and engagement with both existing and prospective members. Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia, shared his enthusiasm, stating,“We're thrilled to support Mid Carolina Credit Union's mission to make a lasting difference in the lives of their members. Their focus on community aligns perfectly with our approach, and together, we're set to create impactful, effective marketing initiatives that benefit the members of Kershaw and Richland counties.”

Through this collaboration, MCCU will strengthen its brand presence and build on a legacy of community support, educational outreach, and personalized financial services. With Splash Omnimedia's support, MCCU plans to enhance its connections with the people and businesses it serves, making its services more accessible and tailored to community needs.

About Mid Carolina Credit Union:

Founded in 1961 as a financial resource for employees of the Dupont May Plant, Mid Carolina Credit Union has evolved to serve a diverse membership across Kershaw and Richland counties. With four branches and a commitment to personalized member service, MCCU offers a full range of financial products and services while giving back to the community through scholarships, sponsorships, and volunteer efforts. Driven by its guiding principle,“Our Community. Our Focus.,” MCCU strives to make a positive, lasting impact in the lives of its members.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing agency specializing in helping organizations grow by creating powerful, data-driven marketing strategies. With a focus on building authentic connections and driving success for their clients, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses to elevate their brand and enhance community engagement.

