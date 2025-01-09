Angeles Ventures Fund I Celebrates The New Year With Anchor Investment From Talipot To Propel Latino Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angeles Ventures, a Latino and woman-led early-stage venture capital fund, is thrilled to announce an anchor investment from Talipot Investments, the prestigious investment arm of a distinguished Mexican family office. This exciting partnership will amplify Angeles Ventures' mission to the extraordinary potential of Latino entrepreneurs, the fastest-growing and most entrepreneurial demographic in the United States.Latino-led ventures are rewriting the playbook for success in the U.S., driving innovation and creating jobs at a remarkable pace. Representing over 20% of the U.S. population, Latinos generate nearly $3 trillion in economic output annually-equivalent to the world's fifth-largest GDP. Angeles Ventures is seizing the opportunity to leverage this momentum, investing in the tech-enabled B2B and B2C startups that are shaping the future of innovation.“Our community's entrepreneurial spirit and track record for scaling businesses are unmatched,” said Adela Cepeda , General Partner at Angeles Ventures.“Talipot's investment isn't just a vote of confidence; it's a strategic alignment that acknowledges the incredible returns Latino-led startups are delivering. Together, we're building a future where Latino founders have the resources they deserve to thrive.”To date, Angeles Ventures Fund I has backed five transformative companies-Storybook, Linker Finance, Certiverse, Sigo Seguros, and CodeGPT-collaborating with prominent investors such as Goodwater, Launch (Jason Calacanis), Hyde Park Ventures, Listen Ventures, and Techstars in highly sought-after funding rounds.“Latino founders have an innate ability to create innovative, scalable businesses that outperform,” added David Olivencia , General Partner at Angeles Ventures.“Talipot's partnership underscores the massive opportunity in this space. With their support, we're accelerating our ability to find, fund, and nurture the next wave of high-growth startups.”“Angeles Ventures represents a unique and compelling investment opportunity. Their disciplined approach to identifying and scaling high-growth, tech-enabled startups aligns perfectly with our focus on building long-term wealth through strategic investments,” said Guadalupe C. Rodriguez , Chief Investment Officer, Talipot.“This isn't just about funding early-stage companies-it's about partnering with a team with the vision, network, and expertise to deliver outsized returns. At Talipot, we believe that Angeles Ventures is a smart investment and a catalyst for sustainable value creation in the venture capital space.”About Angeles VenturesFounded in October 2023, Angeles Ventures Fund I is an early-stage venture capital fund dedicated to investing in 20-30 tech-enabled seed-stage startups. With investment sizes ranging from $100K to $1M+, Angeles Ventures combines the extensive experience of its General Partners, Adela Cepeda and David Olivencia, with the momentum and access of the Angeles Investors network, which has successfully supported 24+ investments to date. Learn more at .About Talipot InvestmentsTalipot Investments is the investment arm of a distinguished Mexican family office headquartered in La Jolla, California. Led by Rodrigo Garcia, U.S. President & Chief Financial Officer, and Guadalupe C. Rodriguez, Chief Investment Officer, Talipot has a global mandate to strategically invest across diverse asset classes, including public and private markets, venture capital, real estate, credit, and digital assets. Guided by a refined investment philosophy and a socially conscientious commitment to long-term value creation, Talipot identifies and supports transformative opportunities that shape industries and deliver exceptional returns.

