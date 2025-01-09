Spinsci Technologies Announces Creation Of 1,000 High-Skilled AI (Artificial Intelligence) Jobs In Hyderabad, Telangana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies, a global leader in digital healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce the creation of 1,000 high-value, high-skilled Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs in Telangana. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to leveraging the power of AI to revolutionize patient engagement, clinical collaboration, and patient services.

SpinSci Technologies is at the forefront of transforming healthcare, serving over 40 million patients annually across the United States. With this new initiative in Telangana, SpinSci aims to deepen its technological footprint and drive innovation in digital healthcare solutions on a global scale.

Empowering Telangana's Workforce The decision to establish a significant AI hub in Telangana is driven by the region's dynamic talent pool and its reputation as a global technology powerhouse. These 1,000 high-skilled positions will focus on cutting-edge advancements in AI, machine learning, data analytics, and digital health platforms, creating unparalleled opportunities for local talent to contribute to transformative healthcare solutions.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Honorable Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries, and Commerce, Government of Telangana said: "Telangana has long been recognized for its robust talent pool and forward-thinking approach to technology. Our state is AI-ready, with a strong foundation in education and innovation that empowers our youth to lead in the digital age. We are creating a thriving breeding ground for innovative companies by providing them with the talent and resources they need to succeed. Opportunities like the one with SpinSci Technologies, are a testament to our vision for our youth and our growing ecosystem. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting companies while ensuring our youth have the skills to drive the future. Our larger initiatives of 'AI for All,' like AI City, and the Young India Skills University, are helping us build a sustainable foundation for both innovation and talent, positioning Telangana as a global leader in AI-driven transformation and offering a bright, sustainable future for our young talent."

Aldrich Capital Partners' Strategic Role SpinSci Technologies is proud to be part of the Aldrich Capital Partners portfolio. Aldrich Capital has a strong presence in Telangana, with the back-office operations of several portfolio companies based in the region.“Aldrich Capital Partners is proud to support SpinSci in this transformative journey,” said Mirza Baig, General Partner, Aldrich Capital Partners.“Telangana's robust infrastructure and world-class talent make it the perfect location for advancing AI-driven healthcare solutions.” This initiative further cements the partnership between SpinSci and Telangana, showcasing the region as a pivotal hub for technological innovation and excellence.

AI Hackathon at T-Hub As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement and innovation, SpinSci will host an AI Hackathon at T-Hub on January 16th. The hackathon will feature a grand prize of 1 lakh INR and numerous giveaways. Aspiring innovators and professionals are encouraged to participate and showcase their skills. For registration, please visit: spinsci/ai_hackathon_india .

Comments from Leadership“We are excited to expand our global operations in Telangana,” said Rajit Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer, SpinSci Technologies.“This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and our vision to create cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient care while contributing to the economic growth of Telangana.”

About SpinSci Technologies SpinSci Technologies is a global leader in digital healthcare solutions that drive patient engagement, clinical collaboration, and patient financial services. By harnessing real-time data and advanced technologies, SpinSci delivers value-based workflows across any digital touchpoint, positively impacting patient lives and enhancing operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

About Aldrich Capital Partners Aldrich Capital Partners is a growth equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurial companies to achieve scale and success. With a portfolio spanning multiple industries, Aldrich Capital is committed to fostering innovation and building global leaders in technology and healthcare.

Looking Ahead This initiative reinforces SpinSci's vision of a connected, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system. The creation of 1,000 high-value AI jobs in Telangana is not just an investment in technology but also a testament to the potential of human capital to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry.



