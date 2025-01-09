Fortress Building Products Rolls Out Updates To Product And Labor Warranties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Along with the extended product warranty for its Fe26

steel railing, Fortress Building Products also rolled out changes to its Residential Limited Warranty. The manufacturer's labor warranty is now offered exclusively to residential contractors who have enrolled in the tiered Fortress® Preferred Program . Fortress Preferred Members will be eligible for labor coverage that is equal to the duration of coverage provided under the limited product coverage warranty. The highest level of protection is offered to contractors who have registered under the Fortress Preferred Gold and Fortress Preferred Platinum tiers, who will receive the benefit of a Limited Lifetime Labor and Product Warranty. To enroll in the Fortress Preferred Program and gain access to labor warranties that help build businesses, visit .

The Residential Limited Labor Warranty applies to all Fortress products installed in residential applications. This labor coverage applies to the original labor costs incurred at the time of installation in connection with the product replacement under the limited product warranty. To guarantee eligibility for the new product and labor warranty coverage, installations must comply with any manufacturer installation guidelines and the purchaser must have registered the product for the applicable product warranty.

"By extending a 25-year product warranty to our most popular steel railing and a lifetime labor warranty to our top-tiered Fortress® Preferred Contractors, we're not just standing behind our products-we're also giving contractors tools to differentiate and grow their business," said Jeff Schulz, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Fortress Building Products. "When they can offer homeowners best-in-class product and labor protection backed by a trusted manufacturer, that's a competitive advantage in a crowded space."

Effective January 1, 2025, all Fortress products must be registered within 30 days of purchase to receive product warranty coverage. This prerequisite applies not only to railing products but all Fortress product categories, including steel deck framing, fencing, lighting and pergolas. To register for a Fortress product warranty, visit .

About Fortress Building Products





Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer dedicated to delivering proven performance and smarter solutions in the residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial building products industries. Based in Texas, Fortress Building Products supplies North America with forward-thinking outdoor living solutions, including steel and aluminum railing, fencing, framing and pergolas. With an excellent track record built on 50 years of innovation, Fortress® is focused on providing the best steel and aluminum products that build a stronger tomorrow for people and the planet. Sustainable, durable and socially responsible, Fortress' category-leading solutions strengthen the way people build and live. Learn more at

.



SOURCE Fortress Building Products