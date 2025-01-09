Cuisine Solutions Celebrates 8Th International Sous Vide Day & Honors Birthday Of Dr. Bruno Goussault, Founder Of Modern Sous Vide, On January 26Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STERLING, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions Inc. (CSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide technique, will celebrate the 8th edition of International Sous Vide Day (ISVD) on Sunday, January 26th with three exclusive celebrations in Lyon, France, Bangkok, Thailand, and Miami, Florida. The day marks the 83rd birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault , the Master of Modern Sous Vide and Chief Scientist of CREA (Culinary Research and Education Academy), the education and consulting arm of Cuisine Solutions.

Culinary leaders, top food scientists and Michelin-starred chefs will come together to experience the evolution of sous vide cooking, pioneered by Dr. Goussault over 50 years ago in 1971.

The evening ISVD event in Lyon, France will be hosted by Cuisine Solutions' Chief Strategy Officer Gérard Bertholon and held at the Restaurant Gastronomique Christian Têtedoie on their beautiful rooftop, offering a panoramic view of the city. The celebration will welcome

Cuisine Solutions President & CEO Felipe Hasselmann and Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain, as well as top chefs and culinary leaders. During the fête, Chef Bertholon will present this year's recipients of the European third annual Champions of Sous Vide Awards.

The night will conclude with a special ceremony to celebrate Dr. Bruno Goussault's 83rd birthday and his latest honor, the 2024 Grand Prix de la Science de l'Alimentation . This award is given annually to an individual, corporation or institution contributing to the improvement of food and nutrition science at an international scale.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Cuisine Solutions' Director of Operation in Asia, Antoine Grelet and Chief Manufacturing Executive Jean-Pierre Guillaud will host a brunch experience at Love Me Tender restaurant.

In Miami, Florida, guests will be treated to interactive tasting stations and cryoconcentration cocktails created by mixologist and Co-Host of Bar Rescue Season 9, Phil Wills , at The Diplomat Beach Resort. Guests will join Cuisine Solutions' Chief Commercial Officer, Miguel Franco, and VP of Culinary Services, Chef Sean Wheaton. Sponsors include Teinnovations, Fortessa, JBS, Saputo

and Van Drunen Farms .

Following the ISVD celebration in Miami, Cuisine Solutions will host its inaugural Innovation Day on January 27th. The all-day event will feature a keynote by Luigi Bonini , General Manager, Loubo Consulting & former Senior Vice President, Product Experience, Starbucks, followed by a series of breakout sessions, bringing together global culinary leaders to explore where the industry is going, highlighting sustainability, artificial intelligence and more.



The day will conclude with a panel discussion: The Past, Present, and Future of Food moderated by Cathy Nash Holley, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Flavor & The Menu. Panelists will include keynote speaker Luigi Bonini , Scott Conant , Chef and longtime judge on Chopped; Marc Ehrler , former Vice President of Culinary, Hilton; Christian Pratsch , Vice President, F&B and Operations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; and Shane Schaibly , Corporate Chef, First Watch.

ISVD pays homage to Dr. Bruno Goussault's legacy in the art of sous vide. He serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and founded CREA . He has taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as

Yannick Alléno,

Daniel Boulud, and Thomas Keller , among many others.



Further information about ISVD

can be found at:



and

.



About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide-the innovative precise-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 35,000 restaurants and 3,500 retailers, as well as the world's top airlines and hotel brands.

Press Contacts:

R. Couri Hay or Sarah Gartner at R. Couri Hay Creative PR

T: 1-212-580-0835

E:

[email protected]

|

[email protected]

SOURCE Cuisine Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED