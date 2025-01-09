CIG Companies Announces Strategic Partnership With Sheehan Partners & Trust LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WINDERMERE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIG Companies, a diversified family office, announces that as of March 21, 2024, Sheehan Partners & Trust LLC holds 100% ownership of CIG Companies. This strategic partnership positions CIG Companies for long-term growth and strengthens its ability to execute large-scale projects across its diverse portfolio.

Sheehan Partners & Trust LLC brings extensive experience and a proven track record in funding and supporting significant initiatives across multiple industries. Their full ownership reinforces

CIG Companies' commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions. By aligning resources and expertise, the partnership enables CIG Companies to expand its impact and meet the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable infrastructure.

This partnership supports CIG Companies' mission to provide comprehensive development, construction, and funding solutions for large-scale projects, ensuring a continued focus on excellence and strategic growth.

About CIG Companies:

CIG Companies is a diversified family office focused on providing sustainable energy, real estate, aviation, and high-tech U.S. manufacturing infrastructure through large, scalable projects. Through its subsidiaries-CIG Asset Management, Magnifica, and CIG Energy-CIG offers comprehensive development, construction, and funding solutions for large-scale sustainable projects.

About Sheehan Partners & Trust LLC:

Sheehan Partners & Trust LLC is a private investment firm that funds and supports large-scale projects across various industries. Notably, their affiliate, Team Sheehan's company Johnstone Supply, was acquired by Redwood Capital Investments in 2021, underscoring their reputation for strategic growth and long-term investment success.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected] . To learn more about the strategic partnership between CIG Companies and Sheehan Partners and Trust LLC visit our website at cigcap .

SOURCE MHMS Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED