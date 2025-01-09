Imagine Ranked #2 In Wide Format Impressions Top 150 And Featured Among Top 5 Companies For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine celebrates earning the #2 spot in Wide Format Impressions Magazine's Top 150 for 2024. This marks an extraordinary sixth consecutive year in the Top 5, a testament to redefining brand experiences. From bold designs to cutting-edge production, Imagine continues to empower marketers, designers, and brands to craft immersive retail environments and unforgettable in-store experiences.

This milestone isn't just about numbers-it's about pushing creative boundaries.

The annual Wide-Format Impressions 150 showcases the largest and most influential companies within the United States and Canada based on their annual wide-format sales volume for 2024. Imagine's sustained high ranking is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and ability to deliver outstanding results consistently.

“Our ranking reflects more than just sales-it represents the trust our clients place in us to bring their visions to life,” said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine.“We're not just printers; we're partners in creativity, helping brands make lasting impressions through impactful design and flawless execution.”

Innovation, Backed by Investment

Imagine's creative impact stems from its focus on innovation. In 2024, the company invested over $15 million in new technologies, expanded capabilities, and enhanced efficiencies. With 70+ presses and 1.5 million square feet of production space, Imagine doesn't just deliver products-it delivers possibilities. The company serves a range of verticals, including retail, c-store, medical device packaging, quick-serve restaurants, and the entertainment industry.

This investment includes the launch of Imagine Studio, the company's creative and experiential marketing division. Imagine Studio brings agency-level creative to the forefront, offering brands a seamless journey from concept to execution without the agency price tag. With talent spanning design, strategy, rapid prototyping, and production, the studio empowers brands to create experiences that resonate far beyond the initial impression.

“We're not content with just being a great printer-we're focused on shaping the future of creative and marketing communications,” McKenzie added.“Imagine Studio enables us to bridge the gap between strategy, creative, and execution, ensuring that our clients never have to compromise on vision or impact.”

More Than Recognition: A Vision for the Future

Imagine's success in wide format is only part of the story. The company has also been celebrated for its innovative POP solutions and retail experiences, earning accolades from Graphic Design USA, Clio, Path to Purchase, and more. These recognitions reflect Imagine's dedication to rethinking what's possible and its drive to lead the industry with purpose and imagination.

“Our goal has always been to deliver more than what's expected,” McKenzie explained.“We're not just competing on price or speed-we're redefining what it means to be a partner in creativity. For us, every project is an opportunity to craft something extraordinary.”

“It's an exciting time to be in this space,” McKenzie concluded.“Creativity is more important than ever, and we're proud to be at the forefront, helping brands connect with their audiences in meaningful and memorable ways.”

