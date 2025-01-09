H.H.C. Group Successfully Completes URAC Monitoring Validation Review As Independent Review Organization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, proudly announces that it successfully completed its latest URAC Monitoring Validation Review as an Independent Review Organization (IRO). H.H.C. has been a URAC accredited IRO since 2004. URAC is the independent leader in promoting care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, H.H.C. has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

“This milestone coincides with National Pharmacist Day, January 12th, a celebration of the critical role pharmacists play in healthcare and a perfect moment to reflect on the values that drive H.H.C. Group – precision, trust and a relentless commitment to quality,” says Bruce D. Roffé, President and CEO, H.H.C., a licensed pharmacist who has built H.H.C. on a foundation of clinical and operational excellence.

H.H.C. has become a trusted partner in cost containment and independent medical reviews and recently passed a Monitoring Validation Review in 2024 conducted as part of URAC's rigorous compliance standards. This mid-cycle audit, typically conducted 1.5 years into the three-year certification period, ensures that organizations remain in continued compliance with URAC's requirements, including strict adherence to standards and thorough record-keeping.

“URAC's Independent Review Organization Accreditation validates that third-party organizations providing medical determinations are committed to a fair and impartial peer review process for all parties, including patients and physicians,” says Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO, URAC.“We are proud to recognize H.H.C. Group for maintaining high standards in the areas of credentialing reviewers, review timelines and decision notification.”

Additionally, H.H.C. Group was recently recertified to ISO 9001:2015 standards by an external auditing firm, affirming its commitment to operational excellence. The ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized benchmark for quality management systems, reflects H.H.C.'s ongoing efforts to monitor performance, set measurable goals, and drive continuous improvement to better serve its clients.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing, and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

