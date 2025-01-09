End Of Russian Gas Transit: EU Energy Commissioner Meets With Slovakia's Fico In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU Commissioner Dan Jorgensen and Slovak Prime Robert Fico met today, January 9, in Brussels to discuss the situation that has developed after the contract for the transit of Russian through the territory of Ukraine expired.

The meeting was confirmed by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen during a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties were set to discuss the energy situation after the expiration of the agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine late December, the spokeswoman noted.

She said no joint media events are scheduled for after the meeting.

Robert's Russian gas fearmongering falls flat - Politico

As reported, the transit contract for the transmission of Russian gas to Europe through the Ukrainian GTS expired on December 31. This caused a rough reaction from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who on December 27 last year, after a trip to Moscow, threatened to take action“in response” to Ukraine halting Russian gas transit. In particular, such threats concerned the cessation of electricity exports to Ukraine and a "significant reduction" in support for war-displaced Ukrainians in Slovakia.

Official representatives from the European Commission confirmed that the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine came as no surprise for the EU and did not affect energy security of the EU or its individual member states.