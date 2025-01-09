Kuwait Amir Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Lebanon
KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday addressed a cable of congratulations to the newly elected president of the Republic of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun.
His Highness the Amir in the cable expressed heartfelt felicitations to Aoun on his election as president of the republic, wishing him success for service of the country's interests and stability, as well as for attaining the aspiration toward growth, progress and prosperity for the country.
His Highness the Amir lauded the historic and distinguished relations bonding the State of Kuwaiti with the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, affirming his aspiration toward cementing these bonds further and promoting the mutual cooperation in various sectors.
He hoped the republic and its people would witness further promotion and development and wished the new president good health and wellbeing. (end)
