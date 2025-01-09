ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) has scheduled a call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, . A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is a vacation leader with a global fleet of 68 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at

