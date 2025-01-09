Groundfloor's Andy Levison Named To National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 40 Under 40 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Groundfloor , the award-winning and lending platform, is proud to announce that Andy Levison, Associate Director of Retail Originations, has been named to National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 40 Under 40 list for 2024. This honor recognizes leaders in the mortgage who have made significant contributions and are shaping the future of finance.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, Levison's achievements set him apart in the hard money lending sector. Since joining the real estate industry in 2020, he has successfully originated over 850 loans, with projected production surpassing $100 million in 2024 alone. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Levison's ability to serve a diverse group of brokers and borrowers has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor within the real estate investment community.

"Andy is the man! He gets us amazing terms for our clients and our own loans," said one of Levison's broker partners. "We've done over a million in volume in the last 30 days, and we couldn't be happier about our partnership with Andy and Groundfloor."

Levison is also deeply committed to the development and training of the next generation of originators at Groundfloor. In addition to his production for Groundfloor's Fix & Flip, New Construction, and Bridge Loans, he is responsible for recruiting, training, and mentoring new talent. His leadership extends beyond the workplace, as he heads Groundfloor's Philanthropic Committee and spearheads the company's annual Volunteering Day.

Levison's recognition adds to a string of accolades for Groundfloor in 2024, including being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and the Inc. 5000 List

for five consecutive years. Groundfloor is a pioneer in real estate investment lending. Levison's success is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, client service, and building the next generation of industry leaders.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning real estate investing and lending company. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences. For those seeking financing, Groundfloor originates Fix & Flip, New Construction and Bridge Loans, while offering unique terms allowing borrowers to defer interest and roll closing fees and other costs into the loan balance. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and five years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. To start a loan application or to start fractionally investing in real estate, visit Groundfloor .



